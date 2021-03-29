Molly Kilete, abuja

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS) Combined First Quarter Conference is taking place right now in Abuja. The conference which is taking place at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1 Asokoro, will also feature the Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021.

The conference which is aimed at appraising the Nigerian Army operational and training activities for the first quarter of 2021, is being attended by all the Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officers Commanding(GOCs), all the divisions of the Nigerian army, commandants of army and RRI-services training institutions, commanders of the various army operations across the country, commander Guards Brigade among others.

The conference which opened today is also expected to look into security briefings, Intelligence update from the north east, procurement update among other security issues.

Details later