Molly Kilete, Abuja

All is now set for the Fly out parade for the former Chief of the Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Baba Abubakar.

Fly Out is an age long tradition by the Nigerian Air Force for its Chief as the NMS out of gracefully from active service after years of meritorious service to the nation.

The ceremony which will feature a parade review and march past among other activities will see the NAF conveying the former CAS in an helicopter that is already stationed at the parade ground to fly him out of Abuja, to his home state of Bauchi.

The ceremony which is taking place at the Nigerian Air Force base, Bill Clinton Drive is schedule to begin at 9:15, with the arrival of the Chief of the Chief of the Air Staff(CAS), Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Amao, the Chief of Defence Staff(CDS), Major-General Iraboh.

The fly out ceremony is being attended by serving and retired officers of the Nigerian Air Air Force, army, Navy and retired service chiefs.

