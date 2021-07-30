Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Guards Brigade Nigerian army is right now holding the 2021 inter-unit obstacle competition.

The competition which is taking place at the 7 Guards battalion obstacle ground at Lungi barracks, has all the battalions making up the Brigade namely 7, Guards Battalion, 102, Guards Battalion, 176, Guards Battalion 177, Guards Battalion and Guards Brigade Garrison.

The one day competition is aimed at enhancing troops physical fitness and combat survival in line with the vision of the chief of army staff to have a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assign missions within a joint statement environment in Defence of Nigeria.

It is also aimed at evaluating troops confidence as well as promoting and instilling team spirit and cooperation amongst troops.

Details later…