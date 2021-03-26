Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the house committee on army are visiting the army headquarters Abuja in Abuja to have first hand information on activities of the service.

The visits which is taking place at the conference room of the army headquarters is being led by the committee chairman Abdulrazak Namdaz.

The committee is expected to be briefed on activities on counter insurgency, banditry, kidnapping among other internal security operations of the army. It also expected to be briefed on equipment procurement, barrack rehabilitation,quick passage of army procurement requests, equipping and improving the capacity of the police, canvassing for public support for Nigerian army activities/operations among others.

