Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, is currently on a visit to the Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), in Abuja to further boost the Indian/Nigeria military relationship.

The High Commissioner accompanied by Indian Defence Attaché to Nigeria, was received by the Director, Test and Evaluation of the bureau, Major-General Moses Uzoh.

Established, in 2017, the Defence Research and Development Bureau, which was hitherto a department at the Defence Headquarters, is responsible for the design, research, development and production of military hardware.

The bureau has Air Vice Marshall Osahor, as its director-general.

