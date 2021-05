The latest Nigerian Navy Offshore survey vessels, built at the OCEA shipyard in France, NNS LANA, is being received by the force at the Western Naval Command in Lagos.

The vessel had left France on April 16, 2021 and had visited several European countries and African countries before arriving Lagos in the early hours of Monday 17, 2021.

While being received, it was announced that the vessel crew will be quarantined for 14 days, in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

Details soon…