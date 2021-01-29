The newly appointed Chit of Naval Staff(CNS), Rear Admiral Gambo, is set to take over office.

The CNS, who arrived the Naval headquarters in Abuja at about ten o’clock in the morning was received by principal staff officers of the navy after inspecting the quarter guard mounted in his honor.



Gambo, is presently meeting with his predecessor Vice Admiral Ibok Ette-a Ibas, in the office after which the official handing and taking over will take place at the conference room of the Navy headquarters where senior retired and serving officers, top civil servants are already seated to witness the ceremony.

Details later