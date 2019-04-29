Molly Kilete, Abuja

Activities marking the 55 years anniversary celebrations of the Nigerian Air Force have commenced with the arrival of the Vice President professor Yemi Osibajo who is the special guest of honour.

Osibajo, was received by the NAF Piper band which escorted him to the saluting Dias, where he was received by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

The ceremony which is taking place at the Eagle Square is being attended by the service chiefs of the army, Navy and the police as well former chiefs of the air staff.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is being represented on the occasion.

Activities lined up for the celebrations include inspection of the parade by the vice president, parade, march past and halt, silent drill/K-9/ special forces display and ORBAT Flypast/Aerial Display.