Molly Kilete, Abuja

A Two Day conference for Nigeria Police Medical Officers has opened in Abuja.

The conference which is taking place at the force headquarters has as it’s theme “Mental Health and Management of Job Related Stress Amongst Police Officers”.

The conference which is being attended by medical personnel from the police, Nigerian Medical Association, the minister of health and other medical practitioners are expected to be declared open by the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG), Obembe Olufumilayo, who is also the the Force Medical Officer, said it has become necessary for the police to emphasize the need for medical, mental and psychological evaluation of candidates during recruitment for proper selection of fit and qualified entrants into the force so as to address the current negative public perception of the service.

