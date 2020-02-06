Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Wives of governors of states in the north are currently meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital over common challenges in the region.

The host and wife of Borno governor, Dr. Falmata Zulum in her welcome address said the meeting was important to discuss problem of drug addiction among youths, gender-based violence, insecurity and out of school children, among others.

“I want to draw the attention of the forum to some disturbing issues that affect our region today which includes huge number of out of school children, drug addiction irrespective of gender, and violence against women which contributed immensely to insecurity and other vices in the region,” Falmata said.

Among the attendees include the wives of the governors of Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau, Kogi, Gombe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Bauchi, Nasarawa states and Borno, the host. The meeting is held on the platform of Northern Governors’ Wives Forum.