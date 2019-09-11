Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters is set to parade 57, suspected criminals arrested for various offenses ranging from kidnaping, armed robbery and car snatching.

The parade of suspects which is taking place at the premises of the IGP Special Tactical Squad(STS), also has fake soldiers, unlawful possession of arms, one chance operators among other criminals.

The suspects were said to have been arrested Katsina, kogi, Rivers, Nassarawa and Kwara states respectively.

Items recovered from the suspects include 57, AK-47 riffles, 1023 ammunitions, 6 vehicles, hand grenade, pump action, single double barrel English pistol 53 cartridges, locally made guns and revolvers, several military camouflage uniforms, jungle hats, boots, belts among other military accouterments.

Also a rested is a female and Cameroonian national who drugged her victim and tried to run away with his vehicle.

Most of the suspects arrested at Nassarawa, Katsina and Kaduna states as kidnappers operate wearing military camouflage uniforms to rob and kidnap their victims.