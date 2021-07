Security agents have chased away agitators for Yoruba nation who have converge on Ojota in Lagos, for the Lagos mega rally.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the agitators comprised Yoruba women and men in white attires, were chased away by personnel of Nigeria Police.

The witness said security agents teargassed the agitator in an apparent move to disperse them.

Details soon…

