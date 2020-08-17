Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A Public presentation of compendium containing the speeches of Gov Babagana Zulum, editorial reports and comments on his administration is now taking place in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Commissioner of information, Babakura Abba Jatto while giving a background to the presentation said the style of governance of Gov Zulum have generated huge media reports within a year of his administration, fueling interest in the publication of a compendium by the governor’s media managers.

He said the compendium captures news reports, news analyses, opinions and newspapers editorials.

The review of the compendium tagged Verdict, was reviewed by a professor of mass communication and Dean of Social Science, University of Maiduguri, Prof Danjuma Gambo.

The colourful event, held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Maiduguri Government House, is attended by National Assembly members from the state, senior government officials, academics and traditional rulers.