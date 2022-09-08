Heavy security cordon has been thrown around the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos just as president Muhammadu Buhari prepares to commission the newly built Nigerian Navy Stadium inside Navy town.

Residents of the areas around Navy town, including Satellite and Kirikiri had a hectic period accessing their work places outside their place of residence, as they have to trek very long distance to find transport.

School children trying to reach their school and persons accessing the Nigerian Navy hospital were screened thoroughly before being allowed into the Navy town.