From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023, general elections, the police force headquarters is organizing an election security management workshop to educate police personnel, the military, paramilitary and the public.

The workshop titled “Enhancing national security capacity for a secure and credible electoral process in Nigeria”, is being organized by the Nigerian Police force and Solar security and consult limited.

The workshop which is taking place at the International Conference Center, Abuja, has top serving military and police officers, former IGPs, the paramilitary, media executives in attendance.

Also in attendance is the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, Chief of Defence staff General Irabor, diplomats, Chief of army staff Lieutenant General faruk yahaya, Chief of naval staff Vice admiral Auwal Gambo, Chief of Air Marshall Alao, representatives of political parties, Non Governmental Organizations, chairman Independent National Electoral Commission among other delegates.

The one day event is expected to feature lectures to be presented by

Some of the lectures include “constitutional role of the Nigerian police force on election security; Election security management; challenges and approached,Best practices in election security, security of election officials and materials, security of voters, protection of national voters, mandate of inter-agency consultative committee on election security and concretizing inter agency synergy on election security operations.