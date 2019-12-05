Molly Kilete,

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), is holding a one-day simulation exercise on counter-terrorism to curb terrorists who are planning to invade the southwest part of the country with their deadly activities.

The exercise which is taking place along the Akure-Oshogbo expressway, is codenamed “EXERCISE ‘BUJE EKUN”.

The exercise, is aimed at testing the NAF, operational doctrine and tactics for effective counter terrorism.

The chief of the Air Staff Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, is leading a team top senior Air Force Officers to the exercise which also has top government functionaries of Osun State.

Before the commencement of the exercise the NAF, had conducted a 2-day Medical Outreach in Ikeji-Ile Community in Oriade Local Government Area (LGA) of Osun State. The Medical Outreach, which is an initiative of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was to afford people of Ikeji-Ile and environs to access comprehensive free medical services.

Some of the medical services provided for the people include free consultations and minor surgeries, de-worming, immunization of children, free medications, visual acuity checks and provision of prescription eyeglasses as well as donation of insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

The NAF had also before the commencement of the exercise advised residents of the area not to panic when they set increase movement of military aircraft, massive movement of vehicles and equipment, personnel and firing of live ammunition.

To ensure a hitch-free program the NAF, had announced the restriction of vehicular movement especially those living at Ipetu-Ijesha and adjoining communities in Oriade Local Government Area of the state

and advised the public, and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

It further advised the public not to panic but go about their normal businesses even as it promised to minimize disruptions to normal activities.

Ipetu-Ijesa, is the hometown of a one time Chief of the Air Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Oluseyi Peterin.