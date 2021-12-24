Former Aide de Camp to President Muhammadu Buhari, Colonel Muhammed Abubakar has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

The former ADC was decorated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Lawrence Fejokwu .

General Fejokwu advised the newly Promoted officers to ensure the work in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.