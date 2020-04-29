Celebration of birthdays and similar anniversaries are not just mere events themselves, but also moments of acknowledging individuals who have left indelible imprints in the lives of others and have left good lessons for posterity.

One of Nigeria’s pride the general oversea of the House of Grace Evangelical mission Calabar, Evang Edim Omin is still basking in the euphoria of his birthday. As he gets older, he ironically gets younger to the astonishment of many.

Prince has joined other Nigerians to wish God’s own servant, Evang Edim Omin a happy birthday.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed saying: “Today as you mark your birthday, I raise a toast to an amazing spiritual father, a man with so much grace, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday sir.

Prince who also described Evang Edim Omin as a minister of God, who has over the years exhibited an unrivaled passion to expand the work of God and humanity at large.

He also said that aside from the fact that Evang Edim Omin has distinguished himself as one of the most revered clerics in Nigeria’s Christendom, he is a father figure to millions of people across the world due to his virtues of honesty, peace, patience, contentment, humility, and diligence.

While wishing him a happy birthday, He also prays that the almighty God will continue to strengthen and protect him even as he aged with grace