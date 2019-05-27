According to the UN, Children’s Day is a day of the year to commemorate our most valuable resource, our children and ensure that they are given the tools they need not only to survive but also to thrive in the society. Universally, it is celebrated on November 20. How- ever, the event is celebrated on various dates in different countries to promote the welfare of children in the world. It is also marked with speeches on children’s rights and wellbeing as well as other events involving or dedicated to children.

In Nigeria, the government will use the occasion to dwell on matters that affect children and what it is doing to ensure the wellbeing of Nigerian children. State governments will also celebrate the event with speeches and other activities that children are involved.

It is commendable that the First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, will hold a party for them today as part of activities to mark the second inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ad- ministration. Beyond this, we urge the government to focus more on the welfare of Nigerian children. The future of the country depends on Nigerian children. Therefore, any investment in them is for the good of the country.

While we celebrate Nigerian children on this momentous occasion, at the same time, we lament that the future of many of them will be bleak if the government fails to address some of the pressing issues affecting them across the country. The recent report that Nigeria has about 13.2 million out- of-school children is disturbing.