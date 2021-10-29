Orange is known to have several health benefits and is among the most popular fruits in Nigeria. Apart from its health benefits, it is widely available and comes with a taste that appeals to Nigerians. Based on that, in 2020, CHI Limited introduced Happy Hour orange safari drink for natural refreshment with no added artificial preservatives to the market.

The product variant was met with consumer excitement for its natural refreshment, great orange taste, convenience and an affordable 150ml pack. However for a brand, whose innovation and market leadership is driven by consumer engagements, needs and satisfaction, the recent introduction of Happy Hour orange safari drink in a new convenient 330ml can is seen as a step in the right direction.

For market watchers, the new 330ml can, which retails at N200 would ensure more value and choices for a brand that is great on orange taste, convenience and affordability to reflect its positioning as the preferred choice for fruity natural refreshment on-the-go.

The drink meets the need of the increasing number of consumers who are seeking great taste and benefits of juice at very affordable prices. It is an ideal buy for on-the-go consumers who desire natural orange drink refreshment alone or to complement with their preferred snack, anytime and anywhere.

