Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has vowed to support the national football team, Harambee Stars despite their early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Sonko said he would make the newly-renovated Dandora Stadium available to the Harambee Stars for training purposes ahead of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania next month.

The 12,000 capacity facility is set for launch in August by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Despite the early elimination of Harambee Stars at the ongoing Afcon tournament in Egypt, we should not lose focus on the development of sports in the country. As Harambee Stars prepare for the Chan qualifications, my administration will offer support to the team, including availing the Dandora Stadium for training by our team,” Sonko told Citizen Digital.

The governor also pointed out the importance of such a resource to Nairobi youths.

“This shows that with more resources, we can do better in setting up more sports grounds and recreational facilities in the capital city. We expect the many idle youths in the area to use the facility to develop their sporting skills. Idleness is a dangerous thing for the youth,” he added.

“We will also support other national teams to develop sports.”

The facility in Embakasi North constituency had been fixed with a modern artificial turf, gym, modern stalls and floodlights.