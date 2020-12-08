By Dorothy Anosike

A Lagos-based civil servant, Gabriel Eze, has commended the Inspector General of Police and the police for their timely response to his distress call.

In September, Eze, who hails from Olido autonomous community in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, had sent an SOS to the IGP and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, alleging threat to his life and attempt by a notorious land grabber and his gang to take his ancestral land and sell.

According to him, the police responded immediately by sending the Divisional Police Officer for Igbo Eze North Local Government Area, Mr Chinedu Anagor, to investigate the claim.