Ben Dunno, Warri
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Task Force on Pipeline Vandalism has warned those behind the illicit oil trade along the Delta waterways to desist from their criminal activities or be prepared to face justice.
The Commander-General of the unit, ACP Usman Kafani Jibrin, who read the riot act to the members of the cartel operating along major creeks within its coverage areas, said the era of economic sabotage in the oil sector is over.
While stating that there would no longer be hiding places for the criminals, the Commander General, noted that his men and officers on ground have been properly briefed and well equipped for the task ahead.
ACP Jibrin, who was at the Warri area office attached to Petroleum products Marketing Company (PPMC), Warri Refinery Depot, during the familiarization tour of locations under his Command, reaffirmed his commitment to synergy with sister security agencies to achieving results.
According to him, “As you are aware I have just been recently appointed into this office and as such I need to familiarize myself with the locations and then to see the men who are working for this unit.
“The essence of this is to have a clear knowledge of the various locations where my men are operating so that at any time a particular location is mentioned I should be able to say ‘yes, this is the place.’
“As for my men, I’ve just talked to them and made them realise the reason why they are brought here. I’ve encouraged them to do their job diligently, knowing fully well that they are here to serve the nation.
“We have a duty to protect life and property, and that is the mandate of every police man. That is why we are urging those criminals out there not to play with that same mandate.
“We have work to do and we must do it to the best of our ability. Those who are vandalizing the resource of the country definitely are not going to have it the easy way from henceforth.”
On the issue of friction between the unit and the Navy, he said; “We don’t have any problem with the Navy; they are our sister agency. We are working together towards a common interest for the nation.
“The illegal bunkerers are in for a hard time. It is no longer going to be business as usual for the perpetrators of this criminal act along our waterways, especially within the coverage area of my men.
“We are going to go after them squarely and ensure we prosecute whosoever is found to be involved in this act of sabotage in order to serve as a deterrent to others.”
