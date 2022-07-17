From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Again, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday pleaded with Nigerians to exercise more patience as efforts of his outgoing administration will eventually yield the desired fruits.

He admitted that the nation may be going through certain difficult times, but that the people should thank God because Nigeria is still better than some other African countries.

Buhari who spoke when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, said that “to God be the glory, we are trying our best to salvage the country and I pray God will give us wisdom to finish it successfully.

“I want to continue pleading with the people to be patient and we are trying our best though, but pray our best will yield results.

“God will help us, but if Nigeriams should know the sufferings other African countries are passing through, they ought to be grateful to God.

“Nothing supercedes peace because those fomenting trouble even though we don’t know what they are after, I hope God will give us the wisdom to deal with them accordingly.

“An adage says that a bird that summons rain will also be beaten up by the rain.”

Buhari went down memory lane, reliving how he made several failed attempts to be president until Nigerians eventually gave him the opportunity in 2015.

“If I’m not doing good enough, I don’t know where else to go,” the president said.

Buhari said that he also visited his farm in Daura, noting that, “to God be the glory, farmers will smile this year.”

In his address, the Emir commended Buhari for “doing so well” in tackling the insecurity situation in the country, but regretted that Nigerians do not seem to appreciate it because, “sentiments have eaten deep into it.“

Governor Aminu Bello Masari who also spoke at the ceremony, described Nigeria as enjoying what he called relative peace when compared to some other countries.

“We in Nigeria must appreciate God for the peace so far we enjoy considering other countries of the world.

“The relatively peace in Nigeria is unquantifiable if I may say because in the Sahel region, only Nigeria is a bit peaceful.

“We are in another realm and we need prayers. Imagine the Police Area Commander (in Katsina) was killed last week, does it mean the police are not working? They are working,” Masari said.