Oshi C Simon, is a Philanthropist, record label owner, and a politician. He is the People’s Democratic Party Chairmanship candidate of Aninri LGA, Enugu State.

Born September 10,1992, He grew up in Kaduna State. He also had his primary education in Kaduna and His secondary education at St Bartholomew’s Wusasa, Zaria, before proceeding to University Cinec Maritime campus to study Maritime Logistics and international transportation. He also holds a Business Administration degree from TanSian University, Umunya.

He was the organizer of the Taraba State Peace Concert Youth Empowerment projects. An initiative He founded to promote peace and unity among the youth. Through His Social Responsibility projects, He also provided boreholes for several communities including Mutun Bui IDP camp. He built toilet and bathroom facilities for the NYSC camp in Jalingo. His local community wasn’t left out as He embarked on and completed a clean water project for them in 2018/2019. His SimonOshi Back To school project has about 18 people on scholarships in various secondary schools and universities.

He journey into politics began when He ran as the youngest candidate to represent His constituency in the House of Representatives, although He later stepped down.

Simon is presently contesting to be the next Local Government Chairman of Aninri LGA as the youngest candidate. He promises to ensure his administration will pilot the affairs of the LGA with passion, dedication and honesty. He pledged His commitment to the progress and well being of the people of Aninri. Aninri Local Government is made up of five towns, Oduma, Nenwe, Ndeaboh, Mpu and Okpanku. This young philanthropic politician says his wish is to lead the people of Aninri progressively into the next decade.

Simon firmly believes that change will only be attained if the youth like him get more involved in governance, politics and the affairs of the country. He owns an entertainment outfit,

Prolifick Ent Concept which has 2 artists Lil Sone & Jazzy signed.

He has won several awards in recognition of His humanitarian and charitable efforts including a Merrit Youth Icon Of The Year award.