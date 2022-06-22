President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has stated that he has no doubt that with hard work, diligence, focus, team spirit and oneness of purpose, the Super Falcons will successfully retain their African title at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations holding in Morocco July 2 -23 this year.

Pinnick spoke on Monday in Abuja after a meeting he held with the nine-time African champions, in which he outlined the need for unity and indivisible team spirit in the squad as coach Randy Waldrum as his assistants prepare the ladies for the task of winning a World Cup ticket and retaining their continental crown.

“Nothing can undermine a team that is fully focused, united in aspiration, and working and walking on the same wavelength. I want you to go to Morocco as one indivisible force, allow your passion to be fueled by patriotism and be good ambassadors of our great nation.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“You all have a responsibility to be good role models and great motivators to our younger players (in the youth teams). Beyond all, you must be bacons of discipline and dedication, and exhibit exemplary conduct on and off the pitch. We won the trophy at the last tournament in Ghana and I believe we have the team to retain it. The NFF will continue to support and encourage the team with the best of preparations, conducive environment and a comfortable stay at the championship in Morocco.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .