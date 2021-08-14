The General Supervisor of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry, Ikeja, Lagos, Prophet Francis Otukwu, has warned the Federal Government to be sincere in its approach to the battle against insecurity, amid mass hunger and suffering, before it culminates in citizen uprising that would make the #EndSARS protest a child’s play.

Prophet Otukwu, who gave the warning last Sunday during the 15th Anniversary of the ministry and commemoration of the founder’s birthday, cautioned that time is running out for the political leadership as the degree of suffering and starvation, worsened by astronomical rise in the cost of living, is becoming too unbearable for the masses, adding, “a hungry man is an angry man.”

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to eschew sentiments and listen to the voices of reason from elder statesmen and informed opinion to make room for a meaningful dialogue on ways to promote equity and inclusiveness so as to fast-track economic recovery and halt the current abuse of human rights, leading to unnecessary loss of innocent lives.

This, he noted, is the only way to check the on-going political agitations and move the country forward:

“The President should approach issues dispassionately as a father figure who was elected by the generality of Nigerians, to discharge his duties faithfully, in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution. It is within his power to reconcile all the ethnic groups in the country without placing the interest of one group above others, with a view to strengthening the concept of unity in diversity, in a nation where the life of every Nigerian counts.”

Expatiating on the theme of the event, “I am the Vine, you can do nothing without me” (John 15:5), Prophet Otukwu berated professed Christians among the political class who “unconscionably collaborate with their colleagues in playing politics with the life and wellbeing of their respective electorates for their selfish interest.”

Speaking further on the state of the nation, the cleric stressed that the unprecedented rise in the cost of living, which leads to starvation and increasing malnutrition, cannot be separated from the activities of armed herdsmen destroying farms and threatening the life of farmers while security agents look the other way in the South and Middle Belt even as bandits terrorise farming communities in the North-west and parts of North-central.

“That is why I said earlier that the Federal Government has to be sincere and the army and police unbiased in their service to the nation, including the prosecution of the Boko Haram war.”