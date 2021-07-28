From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission ( HYPPADEC) Terfa Ityav has stated that the commission would make sure all forms of ecological challenges in host communities are eradicated by 2022.

Ityav while speaking at the opening ceremony of the second governing council meeting of the commission held in Abuja, yesterday stated that their main mandate is to address hardships faced by host communities as a result of ecological challenges.

He further explained that the commission would be working with host communities as well as relivant authorities to ensure that these affected communities are restored to their past state.

In his words “One of the key mandate of HYPPADEC is ecological control of the challenges most states have suffered for a long time.During our tour to member states, we realized that damages the states have suffered are different from state to state.

“This year we are still carrying out an interstate assessment to be able to see magnitude of work we need to do in every state. Our plan is to ensure that between this year and next, these problems will be a thing of the past,so we are working with experts even the host communities to see how we can eradicate the hardship that host communities are going through as a result of ecological challenges.

“We will from time to time have interface with the host communities,to know their needs before we can be able to address them. In places where we need to educate the people on some sensitive matters that they need to know,we can do that through their traditional leaders. During the time of flooding if we are able to get forecast and collaborate with relivant authorities to alert the people on those areas to stay away.”

Managing Director HYPPADEC,Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa in his remarks earlier stated that the body would soon start execution of meaningful projects in host communities”After our assessment we will start delivering meaningful project to the communities, already the National Assembly has approved our project for this year, which now gives us justification to carry out our projects in the communities.”

