A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Armstrong Tope Akintunde has called on the Federal Government to harken to the voice of the youths protesting against police brutality and other vices in the country.

He said the nationwide protest provide government the opportunity to put an end to bad governance, corruption an other vices in the country.

Akintunde who is the Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes, said it was high time the government began to take the empowerment and welfare of the youths seriously, saying that no country abandon the development of its youths and not suffer grave consequence.

The real estate merchant declared that the failure of successive government to see youths as major stakeholders in governance was part of the factors that made the police to maltreat Nigerians.