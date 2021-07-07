By Chukwudi Nweje

The Oduduwa Worldwide, a Diaspora pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group has warned that it will take the attack on the Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, residence of Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called, Sunday Igboho as an act of war if nothing is done to redress the injustice,

President of the group, Prince Adewale Julius Ojo, gave the charge after a meeting, yesterday.

He said, “We make bold to say that we shall hold the Muhammadu Buhari led administration down to this barbaric attack if nothing is done in record time to condemn the act and redresses made to assuage frayed nerves on this very dastardly act, and should there be no response to our request within 72 hours, this recent action will be taken as a declaration of war against our peace-loving people.”

The group also charged the Federal Government to steer the country away from the precipice to which it is heading and charged the government to leave leave self determination agitators alone and rather go after “known national tormentors.”

He further said, “We are appalled that the nation is fast degenerating and no one seems to care about what would become of a once fledgling country which seems to have lost its soul to petty politicking by those ordained to guide it to fruition. We wonder why known national tormentors like Sheik Gumi, Miyyeiti Allah and others are walking the streets of Nigeria unmolested while those on a popular struggle suddenly became objects of intimidation by our government.”

Ojo said Igboho’s agitations are peaceful, just and within the confines of his fundamental human rights of right to self-determination and described the action of the Federal Government in raiding Igboho’s compound as “callous, oppressive, barbaric and smirks of obvious favouritism deliberately skewed to favour a section of the country against others.”

He added, “Agitation for self-determination came as a last option after series of pressure for a national dialogue met brick walls, deliberately erected by the thieving leaders who have from independence eaten up the national egg, killed the fowls and are now bent on setting the entire poultry ablaze. At this point, we may not be too wrong to assume that this recent attack was a furtherance to the conceived ethnic cleansing by a section of the country who are bent to dominate and force the rest of us to an underdog in a country that constitutionally bequeath egalitarianism, equal rights and justice for all. “

He added that the only way peace and tranquillity can reign in Nigeria is for government to be fair and just in its actions.

“We here state categorically that the only way peace and tranquillity can reign in Nigeria is for government to restore hope that a new Nigeria is still a possibility. Anything to the contrary will pose a serious danger to the unity of our country, Nigeria. We therefore state without any fear of intimidation that the Muhammadu Buhari led administration should, without hesitation release all the arrested persons from Chief Sunday Igboho’s house, stop the manhunt on him and pay adequate compensation for the damages visited on his properties. We are Nigerians and we deserve fair treatment for as long as we still remain a nation.”

He reiterated that the Yoruba belief in peaceful agitation and warned against mistaking the peace loving nature of the Yoruba as cowardice.

Any harm to Igboho’ll be considered war on Yoruba, Oodua Worldwide vows