The Sokoto State Government yesterday commenced the distribution of cardigans and other items to reduce the effects of harmattan in some Almajiri schools across the state.

Chairman of the State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki said the exercise was meant to protect themselves during the harmattan season.

“This is the pilot phase in which no fewer than 300 cardigans and blankets will be distributed to about fifteen selected schools within the state metropolis.

“We are also giving out sweaters to them to enable them concentrate on their studies and protect them from unnecessary illnesses.”

Maidoki appealed to wealthy individuals and organisations to support the commission in providing assistance to less privileged persons in the state.

The benefiting school’s proprietors thanked the commission and the Sultanate Council of Sokoto for the support.

The schools that benefited from the donation include Madarasat Malam Bello Gusau, Madarasat Malam Sama’ilaTudun Yola, Madarasat Malam Mahi masallacin Shehu and Madarasat Malam Bello Maizuma.

Others were Madarasat Malam Khalifa Wasale, Madarasat Malam Ahmad Konni, Madarasat Malam Abu old market and Madarasat Malam Usman Manuga.