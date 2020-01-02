Tea sellers and Ankara vendors are making brisk business in Jos and environs as the Harmattan cold bites harder in the city, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Temperature in the town has fallen to as low as 11 degrees celsius, forcing the residents to look for hot meals to keep themselves warm.

NAN checks in the city found that the residents rush for hot tea, chocolate beverages and Akara in order to alleviate the effects of the inclement weather.

Some of them told our Correspondent that they had been recording high patronage and huge profits.

One of them, Mrs Hajara Mohammed, who sells Pap and Akara, said the high demand for her wares started at the inception of the harmattan in the first week of December 2019.

Mohammed said the demand doubled in the last one week, adding that she was making huge gains from the business.

Miss Garos Dung, who also sells Pap and Akara, and a tea seller, Mr Tanko Aliyu, also confirmed that the had been enjoying high patronage since the beginning of the season.

Mr Izang Pam, a commercial tricyclist, told NAN at a tea spot that he would leave home early morning in order to take hot tea at regular intervals to keep himself warm.

“This weather is very cold, asides the jacket and head warmer I am wearing, I still need to keep warm myself from inside, that is why I take this tea regularly,” Pam said. (NAN)