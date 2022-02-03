From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, has stressed the need for a cordial relationship between the Bar and the Bench to enhanced a harmonious administration of justice.

The Chief Judge canvassed this while receiving the Executives of the Abuja chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (Unity Bar), who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to him, ‘there is need for the both to engage and educate themselves on the issues relating to law and National issues.’

He said the branch is set to achieve a stride now that the branch has a united voice and that the judiciary will give it all the supports that it needs to have a successful tenure.

Earlier, the new Chairman of the Unity Bar, Moses Alfred Ebute, SAN, who led the delegation, commended Justice Baba-Yusuf, for the role he played in recommending 16 members of the branch that were last year elevated to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Ebute further listed some important areas that affect lawyers, and the public in the administration of justice in FCT, and also proffered some suggestions which he urged the CJ to look into.

He noted that the judicial calendar should be made public to lawyers. ‘The absence of a predictable judicial calendar is a big clock in the wheel of progress in the justice delivery service. Therefore, everyone needs to have one every year, so that Easter Vacation, Annual Vacation, Legal Year, Christmas Vacation, Prison Visitation, can be known well in advance to avoid mistaken adjournment of cases to such periods.

He also raised the issue of having a Functional Bar and Bench Relationship Committee. He said lack of this has led to open confrontation in the court and has also created room for petitions.

‘As much as the Bar would want to continue to be the mouthpiece of the bench, we equally want the Bench to help us do our job better. Hence the need for cordial relationship between the Bar and the Bench, so that internal, brotherly and professional friction can be discussed and settled amicably.’

He suggested that the CJ should direct that any court not sitting on a particular day, must communicate the same to counsel in advance.

‘This can be simplified by communicating with the NBA leadership which will, in turn, broadcast the same on its platform and counsel concerned may not need to travel all the way anymore.’

Ebute also thanked the CJ for granting the branch continued enjoyment of the court facility as an NBA lounge and informed him that the Branch has gotten its own lounge and will no longer use that of the court.

Other members of the delegation were the Vice chairman Chioma Onyenucheya, Secretary Prince Adebiyi Adetosoye, Assistant Secretary Chinelo Audrey Ofoegunam, Financial Secretary- Jerry Musa Ombugadu, Treasurer- Adedeji Emmanuel Adewale, Publicity Secretary- Ikemefuna Onyeka, Social Secretary- Terlumun Casmir Adaga, NEC Representative, Dr, Princess Chukwuani. Some Senior Advocates of Nigeria and members present were Past Chairman, PO Okolo, SAN, James Onoja, Afam Okeke, Sola Oluwanuga and others.