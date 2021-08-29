Introduction

No matter how powerful we are individually, our greatest strength lies in being united with one another. This is even more significant in spiritual things, as pertaining to believers. One of us is never as strong as all of us.

As we would see in today’s study, Christianity is not a lone-wolf race. That is why the emphasis of Jesus’ last prayer for His disciples, and by extension, the Church, was for us to be deeply and always united in love (John 17). We will particularly examine an occasion of united prayers and the amazing results it wrought for the early Church.

THE PRAYER

The early church suffered much persecution, despite their many good deeds. On one instance, just after healing the crippled man at the Beautiful Gate through the name of Jesus and the power of the Spirit, Peter and John were arrested, interrogated and threatened against preaching in the name of Jesus (Acts 3). Rather than give in to fear and worry, these brave disciples returned to their brethren and prayed together. How they prayed is of great significance here.

Prayer in Unity by the Brethren

The apostles reported the situation for all present to gain mutual understanding, then they lifted their voices in a wonderful harmony in prayer. The whole congregation of believers was united as one—one heart, one mind!

“And being let go, they went to their own company, and reported all that the chief priests and elders had said unto them. And when they heard that, they lifted up their voice to God with one accord … And the multitude of them that believed were of one heart and of one soul …” (Acts 4:23, 24, 32)

b.) Prayer in the Spirit by Brethren

The brethren did not just pray by themselves, they prayed in the Spirit and by the Spirit. In fact, there was a reoccurrence of the original Pentecostal experience as the Holy Ghost was mightily present in their midst.

“And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness.” (Acts 4:31).

THE PRODUCTS

a.) Spiritual Empowerment and Release of Great Grace (Acts 4:29-33)

No doubt, there is a spiritual refreshing that is experienced when believers pray together. Over and above the joint request of the apostles and their colleagues, the Holy Ghost imparted them with spiritual power to do more for God through Jesus name. Great grace was made available where weakness could have set in. We need to experience more of this today!

“And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness.And with great power gave the apostles witness of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus: and great grace was upon them all.” (Acts 4:31, 33)

b.) Prompt Revelation (Daniel 2:17-19)

Daniel and his friends also practiced united prayers. When their lives were threatened by Nebuchadnezzar’s odd decree, they prayed together to gain access to deep secrets; God heeded them instantly, and they were outstanding among the wise men of Babylon.

“Then Daniel went to his house, and made the thing known to Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah, his companions: That they would desire mercies of the God of heaven concerning this secret; that Daniel and his fellows should not perish with the rest of the wise men of Babylon.Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven.” (Daniel 2:17-19)

c.) Powerful Anointing

There is a corporate anointing, so profound and powerful, that we tap into through united prayers. The Psalmist celebrated the beauty of unity saying, “Behold how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” (Psalms 133:1)

Then he praised the freshness and sweetness of such experience thus: “It is like the precious ointment upon the head, that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron’s beard: that went down to the skirts of his garments.As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion” (Psalms 133:2, 3)

Finally, he points to its ultimate benefit: “for there the Lord commands the blessing, even life for evermore.” ((Psalms 133:3).

CONCLUSION

In Matthew 18:20, Jesus promised to be where two or three are gathered in His name. That speaks of unity. Jesus will be there in the Person of the Holy Spirit. If we as believers are in one accord, praying in the Holy Spirit, God’s power will always be made available to us.

In the face of persecutions of the church within and beyond our country, let us not fret, but forge a united front in prayers and watch God do great and mighty things for His glory.

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.