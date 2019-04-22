Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be planning to move to Africa after the upcoming birth of their first child, according to reports in British newspaper The Sunday Times.

The royal couple could move abroad for two or three years as part of a major international role being devised by the royal family’s courtiers, the paper reports, with Africa raised as a potential destination.

According to the report, David Manning — the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on international affairs to Prince Harry — has proposed a plan for the pair to take on a more international position that could build on their work for the Commonwealth.

A decision is not expected until 2020, the paper says.