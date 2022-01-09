By Christian Agadibe

Inspired by Covid-19 restrictions for filmmakers finding it difficult to gain access to different locations, Badaiki Eromosere John, has shared how Harrybest Entertainment Limited, an entertainment house in Asaba the Delta State capital will bridge the gap in movie productions and more.

First, he said the film house was powered by the drive to overcome the hurdles that halted Productions from using people’s houses and hotels to shoot movies and especially without Covid-19 protocol.

The actor and movie producer, who celebrated his first anniversary recently, told newsmen that Harrybest Entertainment has several movies to its credit.

They include ‘Crown War’, ‘Mysterious Crown’, ‘Why Me’, ‘Open Confession’, ‘Lovers and Rivals, and ‘Not Mine, among a handful of others as he envisaged that his new major project for January 2022 is going to be a mega-hit movie.

In his words, “My Series is called ‘BAKAYOKO’. It is a big series that will be featuring a whole lot of artists.”

John, popularly known as Shaggybes, said the production house has contributed immensely to the growth of the Creative Industry after its first year anniversary launch.

He expressed: “The ideas all came about during the lockdown. There was a movie ‘Open Confession’ I wanted to do then but due to Covid-19 protocol, it was quite taxing getting locations, as people would always refuse us coming to their houses and all that.

“I started thinking that this will be a very good opportunity for me to have my own production house. Today, it’s a well-furnished duplex with a hospital, police station Office and more.”

Shaggybes continued that before now, all they did was pay like hotel rules that come with it. “Also, the advantage of the production house is that one can pass the night. Once you pay for the place you have access for the next 24 hours with 24 hours electricity supply.”

Emphasising on the activities of the film house, he said, “It is open to every filmmaker. I have different ones. There is one for the total package, a full-duplex with underground, cinema and more. What you need to do is pay N100,000 and you will be given access to everything in the house for 24 hours.”

He outlined ‘Pay-as-you-go’ as another package. “With N15,000 you will have access to the hospital facility for 24 hours. To make use of an office, you pay N20,000; N35,000 for the sitting room. Two or three production scenes can be shot in a particular house.”

Excited about the patronage, Shaggybes listed some big wigs in the industry who have hired his production houses for shoots. “They were satisfied with our services.

“The reason we do renovation almost every two or three months is to maintain the standard and eliminate the stereotypical walls which have brought many clients,” he expressed.

The big-names are: Solo Amako, Ugezu J Ugezu, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Mike Ezoronye, Ngozi Ezeonu, Sunnyrichie Production, Fredrick Leonard, Destiny Etiko, Nose Rex, Uche Eze, Okey Zubelu, Omalicha Osai Chucks, Uche Nancy and more.

For the producer and father of three, “It is not that easy because at the end of the day you find out that the money you make, you have used for renovation.

“But at the same time, it’s a business I have been doing. Even if I don’t get enough financial returns, I do my own movie productions there as well and I don’t get to pay for it. So it makes it easier with no expenses,” he highlighted.