There is no slowing down this New Year for Life Continental beer, as the larger continues to wax stronger with its ‘Bridge of Progress’ party.

2018 had ended in grand style for the brand, sponsoring and hosting consumers to three impressive end-of-the events. These included two ‘Bridge of Progress’ parties and Flavour of Africa concert.

However, another edition of the shindig, which held last week at Shoprite, Asaba, Delta State and which featured Afropop singer, Harrysong and highlife duo, Obiligbo Brothers, was a talk-of-the-town as it drew a mammoth crowd to the venue.

Harrysong and Obiligbo Brothers took to the stage full of confidence, and the audiences were treated to the best of Afropop and highlife music, all thanks to their brilliantly crafted melodies and especially the latter’s wise use of Igbo proverbs.