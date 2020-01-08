“People in the city centre are, obviously, more compassionate and generous with finances than those at satellite towns predominantly occupied by low income earners. So we target mosques and churches where the rich and average people attend.

“We already know the mosques and their prayer times. All we do is to arrange with taxi driver who will take us from one mosque to another until the day is over. We do the same thing on Sundays when Christians go to church. They are more generous and compassionate on Sundays than any other day.

“Before now, we were allowed to stay very close to the churches to beg for alms. But insecurity and fear of attacks made the officials to push us very far from the church premises. Nevertheless, we still make some incomes before the end of the day.

“We strategically position ourselves on the road to the big churches so we could get the attention of the worshippers. It has been paying off until after the 2019 general elections. Our income dropped for reasons unknown to us. We later discovered that people that hitherto showed sympathy to us seemed unhappy with the outcome of the elections. They claimed we were the ones who re-elected President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Another destitute identified, Kasimu, at Area 8 Traffic Junction, Abuja, lamented that FCT authorities, especially the AEPB task officials are the problem they contend with. He confirmed that they increase their visibility at weekends because AEPB officials are always few on the streets at that period of the week:

“In addition, we have our way of relating with them. We do ‘rob their palms’ so they could look the other way round and allow us to do our business.”