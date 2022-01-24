From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested six persons in Abuja for selling drug cookies and noodles during a raid on a relaxation centre, popularly called garden.

In another operation, operatives of the agency intercepted United Kingdom and Saudi-bound cocaine concealed in synthetic hair.

The raid in Abuja followed credible intelligence, as operatives raided the garden at Wuse Zone 5, behind Shoprite, where a lady, Rachael Famiyesun, 29, who deals in drug cookies, was arrested along with her salesgirl, Stella Sunday, 20. Besides the cookies, they were also caught selling bottles of black currant drink, popularly called Zobo, prepared with cannabis.

Meanwhile, a statement by the NDLEA’s director of media and publicity, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed that another business operator in the garden, Moses Obi, 30, was arrested with his salesgirl, Aisha Abdulrahman, 19, for selling noodles prepared with cannabis. A barman, Ahonye Jonah, 31, who works with the owner of the garden, was equally arrested, while one of their customers, 38-year-old Ngozi Justina Emelogu, was also nabbed during the raid on Wednesday January 19.

Two days earlier, officers of the FCT command of the agency raided the Zuba Yam Market, where a drug dealer, Haruna Hassan, was arrested with 19.3kg of cannabis.

Meanwhile, attempts by drug traffickers to export 1.53kg of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, and another 880g of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia , as well as 3kg of cocaine and 5kg of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos have been foiled by narcotics officers attached to the firms.

In Edo state, operatives on Tuesday, January 18, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with number plate,FKJ 897 DG,loaded with 360.4kg if Cannabis sativa heading to Abuja and arrested the driver, Nurudeen Subaru, 42, in Auchi, Etsako West area of the state. The following day, the Edo command officers also evacuated 111kg of cannabis stored in a bush at Iruekpen, Esan West LGA, while 276 compressed blocks of the same substance weighing 248.4kg were recovered from Austin Okongwu (a.k.a Igwe), 45, at Agenebode, Etsako East while moving the drug in a Lexus saloon car with registration number,ABC 583 MJ .

Also on Wednesday January 19, a raid on a drug joint in the Edo state capital, Benin, led to the arrest of three drug dealers: Kelly Ogbebor, 38; Daniel Oviawe, 35, and Kelly Kenmakonam, 29, with different quantities of cocaine and heroin seized from them.

In Plateau state, attempt by 29-year-old Ifeoma Godwin Sade, wife of a drug dealer, Ifeanyi Onyeasi, 34, to swallow 12grammes of cocaine found in their house at Agingi, Rukuba road, Jos. The operation was scuttled by operatives who retrieved the drug from her throat on Sunday, January 16. Also recovered from them was a monetary exhibit of N234, 650.

Different quantities of cannabis, methamphetamine and tramadol were seized from two suspects; Aliyu Abdullahi and Ishaya Emmanuel, when a commercial bus with number GME711YX bringing them from Lagos to Yola, Adamawa state, was intercepted along Abuja road by officers of the Plateau state command on Wednesday January 19.

In Adamawa state, on Wednesday,January 19, the long arm of the law eventually caught a notorious drug dealer, Adamu Musa,who has been on the run for nine months. His 31-year-old elder sister, Mrs. Hannatu Sini had been arrested on April 16,2021, at Gombi Local government area of Adamawa State with 14.400kg of cannabis sativa and admitted keeping the exhibit for her younger brother, Adamu Musa, who was subsequently placed on the wanted list of the command.

This is even as an ex-convict, Mrs. Modinat Lawal, was arrested in Kano on Wednesday January 19, with 22kg cannabis sativa she brought into Nigeria from Benin Republic. She had earlier been arrested, prosecuted and jailed for the same offence. The Ogun state born trafficker claimed then that her name was Bola.