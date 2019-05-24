Christopher Oji

The Police yesterday launched Operation Puff Adder to flush out criminals in Lagos.

The police also revealed that 14 suicide cases were recorded in the state between January and April this year.

The State command also said 159 suspected criminals were arrested for robbery, kidnapping and cultism within the period under review, while 80 robbery attempts were foiled in the state. According to the police, 43 arms and 84 ammunition were also recovered.

At the launching of Operation Puff Adder, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Muazu, said: “Today marks another milestone in the history of policing in Lagos. We are here to witness a renewed vigour and determination of the command to tackle the security challenges confronting our state.

“Of great concern are cases of cultism, traffic robbery, youth gangsterism and murder. We are today launching a special operation introduced by the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, codenamed Operation Puff Adder aimed at dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements that are bent on threatening the nation’s internal security order.

“Officers and men for the operations are drawn from Police Mobile Force, Tactical Units, Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department, Rapid Response Squad, Taskforce and conventional policemen.

“We will take the battle to criminals’ doorstep and we mean it. Lagosians have a right to a more peaceful and orderly state and with the support of the good people of the state, we will rid the state of criminal elements.

“As men of Operation Puff Adder discharge their duties, they are equally enjoined to operate within the ambit of the law and must respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry. You are, therefore, charged to ensure zero tolerance to all forms of criminality and deal decisively with criminal elements in the state.

The CP, who paraded 50 suspected criminals, said the hoodlums were arrested during raiding of criminal hideouts. He said that raiding of criminal hideouts was a continuous exercise.

He, therefore, advised hoodlums to turn a new leaf or be prepared to bear the consequence of crime.