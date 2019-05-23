Christopher Oji The Nigeria Police has launched “Operation Puff Adder” in Lagos a security code name to flush out criminals. The police also revealed that 14 suicide cases were recorded in the state between January and April this year. The command also said that a total number of 159 suspected criminals were arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, and cultism within the period under review, while 80 armed robbery attempts were foiled in the state. According to the force, 43 arms and 84 ammunition were also recovered. The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Muazu, during the launching of Operation Puff Adder, said: “Today marks another milestone in the history of policing in Lagos. We are here to witness a renewed vigour and determination of the command to tackle the security challenges confronting our state. Of great concern are cases of cultism, traffic robbery, youth gangsterism, and murder. “We are today launching a special operation introduced by the Inspector General of Police IGP Muhammed Adamu code-named “Operation Puff Adder”’ aimed at dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements that are bent on threatening the nation’s internal security order. “Officers and men for the operations are drawn from Police Mobile Force, Tactical Units, Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department, Rapid Response Squad, Taskforce, and conventional policemen. “We will take the battle to criminals’ doorsteps and we mean it. Lagosians have a right to a more peaceful and orderly state and with the support of the good people of the state, we will rid the state of criminal elements. “As men of Operation Puff Adder discharge their duties, they are equally enjoined to operate within the ambit of the law and must respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry. You are, therefore, charged to ensure zero tolerance to all forms of criminality and deal decisively with criminal elements in the state. The CP who paraded 50 suspected criminals, said the hoodlums were arrested during a raid on criminal hideouts, warning that the exercise was a continuous one. He advised the hoodlums to turn a new leaf or be prepared to bear the consequence of crime. Giving a breakdown on how the hoodlums were arrested, he said: “Following a targeted, intelligence-driven operation carried out by the command’s anti-cultism unit which lasted for four weeks, from April to May at identified cultists’ hideouts in Ayobo, Oshodi, Ajegunle, Apapa, Ikorodu, Ketu and Alapere, 17 members of Eiye confraternity were arrested. In May, we also arrested traffic robbers in Alagbado and FESTAC areas of the state.”