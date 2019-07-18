The Ogun State Police Command has arrested over 300 suspected armed robbers and cult members terrorising people of Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Iperu. Various arms were recovered from their hideouts. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Bashir Makama, said: “We have dealt with cult members. We raided their hideouts and some black spots arresting 100 suspects. We charged them to court after interrogating them.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and anti-cultism operatives arrested eight suspects whose activities cut across Iperu and its environs. They were planning their usual acts to launch an attack on a rivalry group when we arrested them. They included Kazeem, Egbe, Ayomide, Segun, Owolabi, Rasaq, Sunday and Ibrahim. We recovered a cut-to-size locally made double barrel gun, one locally single barrel pistle, six live cartridges, two jack knives and two cutlasses “The operatives in a joint operation with Idiroko Police Division arrested suspected members of a cult group known as Viking Confraternity. They have been a wanted list of the command because of their activities. The operatives stormed their hideouts where the duo of Nwafor and Kenchukwu were arrested. They confessed their evil act and some arms were recovered from them.

“SARS operatives arrested some suspected members of Aiye Confraternity. The operatives raided their hideout at Adesesan in Ijebu-Ode and arrested 10 of them. The suspects included Idowu, Quadri, Bakare Abdullahi, Faruq, Ahmed, Adedeji and Hussein. Three battle axes, cutlasses, one sledge hammer, assorted charms, flyers soliciting for fund raising for their annual Aiye celebration and three yellow caps were recovered.

“The SARS operatives arrested one Monsurudeen who robbed one Kamoru of his belonging at Iyalode, Obantoko, Abeokuta. The suspect was arrested in his hideout at Joju in Otta. One Zosson who specialised in snatching motorcycles in Iju, Sango-Ota, was arrested.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mr Wale Abass, added that detectives arrested a suspect for attempted murder: “A complaint was lodged by one Waliu from Afojuowo, via Odeda, that one Banji and his wife had a misunderstanding which led to separation. Waliu accompanied Banji’s wife. Banji brought out a gun and shot Waliu. The suspect is in our custody.

“There was another conspiracy and murder of some cultists in Agbara where two suspects Ibrahim and Olasupo of Black Axe killed a member of Eiye Confraternity. They are rival cult groups. Two motorcycles and dangerous weapons were recovered. There was also a rape case and we have charged the suspect to court.”