Christopher Oji

The pastor of a Pentecostal church has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl in Lagos.

Also in the police net is a father who allegedly raped his daughter and two of her friends. Another man was also caught pants down allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in an uncompleted building .

The Lagos State police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said, on June 19, a 19-year-old girl alleged that her stepfather, Akin Olatilu, has been sexually abusing her since the age of 14.

The PPRO said the girl further alleged that she reported the matter to her mother, but she did not take any action.

“She further stated that the abuse did not stop, until she turned 18. She also told us that the suspect had sexual intercourse with her in the month of March 2019. She added when the suspect requested for more sex and she turned down the request in the month of June, he lied to her mother that she was being stubborn and her mother beat her up. After the beating, she decided to speak out. The suspect was promptly arrested and charged to court.”

According to Elkana, in another development, a 68-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly raping his 15 years old daughter and her friends.

He said: “On June 27, a 15-year-old victim (names withheld), reported a case of defilement at Imota Police Station against her father, Yisah Showunmi, 68 years old. The girl alleged that her father had been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years. She further alleged that when her two friends (names withheld) who are 15 and 16 came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them. She added that the last incident happened on June 23.

“The man was arrested and he confessed to the crime and he was also charged to court.”

Elkana said, in another case, a pastor of a Pentecostal church was arrested for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

“According to the mother of the survivor (names withheld) from Akure, Ondo State, who reported at Igando Police Station, Pastor Pope Paul, Aminu Street, Ishuti Road, Egan Igando, had been defiling her daughter.She alleged that, sometime in August, 2017, her daughter was brought to Lagos to live with the pastor and his wife.

“She stated further that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant sometime in June 2018 and when she questioned her, she mentioned Paul as the man who put her in the family way. The girl was invited by the police and, in her statement, she said that the sexual abuse started in January 2018 and she was impregnated. She stated further that she gave birth to a baby girl sometime in April 2019. The pastor was arrested and equally charged to court.”