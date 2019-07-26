Foursquare Gospel Church, the Pacesetters, from Monday to Tuesday, July 22, held its 24 hours marathon fasting and prayer mountain, at 72/74, Agboyi Road, Alapere, Ketu, in Agboyi/Ketu Local Council, Lagos. The programme, had “Harvest Time” as theme.

In a statement from the district overseer, Rev. and Professor (Mrs.) Ajibola Jolaosho, the church said, it’s a month of perfection, so shall every attendee reap bountiful harvest, blessings, favour, fruitfulness, all round-success, restoration, joy, and eventually testify to the glory of God.