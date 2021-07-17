Mr. Jim Ovia, the billionaire founder of Zenith Bank Plc has unarguably earned his stripes in the Nigerian banking industry. His financial fundamentals are strong and he has the complete capability to fully meet all financing requirements of any project in its proposed phases. However, he’s not insulated from mistakes and sometimes even failures to come along with it. For most of his wealthy peers, failure is always a part of their journey. But learning how to handle and grow from these experiences makes them stronger and better positioned for future successes.

In late 2012, Ovia signed a landmark deal to deliver the first Waterfront Marriott Hotel brand in Nigeria. The agreement was signed between Ovia’s Quantum Luxury Properties Limited and Marriott International, with a plan to deliver a hotel with 150 luxury rooms, 12 floors and an infinity pool on the Ozumba Mbadiwe stretch beside his iconic Civic Centre and Towers. His ambition then was to play big in the hospitality industry, thus he kick-started the multi-billion naira deal with the global hotel brand. His Marriott would have competed strongly with Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel and Oriental Hotel, both located on same Ozumba Mbadiwe upon its expected launch in early 2015. And people waited with bated breath, thinking he would replicate what he did in the banking and ICT sectors, to the hospitality industry. Unfortunately for Ovia who has succeeded in many of his endeavours, the hotel project seems to be a tall dream. It even beggars belief that for a man who never shies from advertising his achievements and great feats, there’s no single mention of the Marriott Hotel project in his popular 2018 Forbes published book —Africa Rise and Shine: How a Nigerian Entrepreneur from Humble Beginnings Grew a Business to $16 Billion. In the book, Ovia revealed that his most crucial skill as an investor is listening to his gut. This, he said, has worked for him in attaining the status he is today. But it appeared doubt overwhelmed this banking mogul thus he second-guessed his initial interest in the dream project of delivering a waterfront Marriott Hotel to Lagos, Nigeria.

What further fuelled the impression that Ovia’s luxury hospitality haven had become a stillbirth was when, coincidentally, Taiwo Afolabi, the billionaire shipping magnate behind SIFAX Group —one of Africa’s fastest growing multinational corporations with interests in Maritime, Aviation, Haulage & Logistics, Oil & Gas— also got the Marriott franchise and an approval to site a bigger hotel brand in Ikeja, Lagos. Couple of months ago, unlike Ovia’s project which could not be birthed, Afolabi’s 250-room Marriott Hotel financed by one of Nigeria’s leading banks, was completed and opened for business. The hotel was delivered after six years of spadework in a partnership with SIFAX Group and the renowned global hotel brand, Marriott International.

However, with no official explanation why Ovia could not get his project off the ground, it was speculated that the Delta State-born billionaire opted to switch the project into office and residential towers after the financial hits that affected hotel industry in Nigeria in 2015. While many silently commended this strategic move of his, some were a little bit disappointed. But the open question from Ovia’s admirers has been: has he really buried the dream project for real?

