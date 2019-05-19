In her heydays as a socialite, Abba Folawiyo was a queen in all ramifications. She had style, panache and exuded confidence at all times.

Till date, a lot of people believe that these attributes were what endeared her to some of the most well positioned men in the history of Western Nigeria.

At different times, the fair-complexioned woman, who is fondly addressed as ‘Sisi Abah’ was married to Segun Awolowo, Lagun Adesanya, and Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, who were all men of wealth and connection that liked to be identified with pretty things. Known for her love for parties, Folawiyo hardly missed a quality party organized by the elite in Lagos social circle.

Aside from her love for typical parties, she also appreciated fashion and style events hence she was a popular face at most of these events. As with women who share her interest, they often end up slowing down when age catches up with them. Today, Folawiyo has slowed down her presence at social events almost to a halt. However, because she is who she is, a long-established party figure, Abba Folawiyo still makes an effort to show up at selected parties, and when she can’t make the parties, she brings them to herself by throwing small, but classy and colourful parties.