The Board of HASAL Microfinance Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Nwanna Njoel-Ezeugo, as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank.

The change in leadership position in the MfB is in line with industry regulatory guidelines, which require that a CEO of any of the lenders should not hold office more than 10 years.

Njoel-Ezeugo, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a certified microfinance expert, takes over from Mr. Rogers Augustine Nwoke, the founder and pioneer Managing Director/CEO of the bank who, during his 11 years tenure, grew the MfB from a unit MfB to a state MfB, with its current capital base at over N2 billion.

Nwoke, a Fellow of ICAN and an award-winning banker with over 26 years of cognate experience spanning the broad spectrum of the banking industry, positioned HASAL MfB from one of the least players to become, through huge investments in technology, human resources and critical infrastructure to become one of the 10 leading MfBs in the country today.