Poised to encourage digital skills for women and girls in Nigeria, the Gbenga Hashim Foundation has declared willingness to sponsor 50 girls in the Tech-Up Girls Social Media Training, scheduled to take place in June.

A statement from the foundation’s media office stated that the course is organised for young women seeking to get started or develop their skills in social media for business or personal use.

Conscious of the importance of girl’s education, particularly in this digital age, the training would prepare them for the workplace and also for young women looking to change careers.

Also, they’ll have the opportunity to learn about social media management and other digital skills.

The selection criteria include ability to read and write, participant must be between 16 and 26 years old and must be a Nigerian.

Also, participant must have a mobile phone that has access to the internet and be available between June 1 and June 30 for the training.

It’s important to note that no prior experience or qualifications is required.

By the end of the course, it is expected that they‘ll be able to explain what social media is, describe how it can be used to build a brand, explain what target groups are, identify social media channels and be able to optimise them, explain tips for messaging, describe the role of a social media manager and identify social media management tools.

They’ll also be able to set-up social media ads, understand social customer care and social selling, understand email marketing and be proficient in the Mailchimp Software.