From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government has disclosed its plans to go after religious leaders using their pulpits to propagate hate speeches, and to also incite the people either against one another or against the government. The government statement disclosed that the Police and other security agencies would soon go after such religious and community leaders some of whom command massive and high loyalty and followership.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed the information at the third quarterly meeting of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja, called on such clerics to be cautious when they talk, given the level of influence such clerics have on the psyche of millions of their followers, online and offline.

“As religious and community leaders, we must be careful with our utterances, and we must consider, in our actions, that life is sacred and must be preserved. We must promote comments and actions that would bring succour the people,” he remarked.

Admitting that it is the responsibility of the government to provide security for the people as well as improve their well-being, he added that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been doing just that in the past six years.

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in his remarks, accused the President of being biased in his approach to the issues of insecurity in Nigeria, hence the impression that he was in support of people of one region against the others. Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, in his remarks, disabused the minds of the people that the crisis in Plateau was religious or political, insisting that it was purely criminal act that would be punished soon.