At a time terrorists, bandits, kidnap- pers, armed robbers and other types of criminals are reportedly having a field day in the country, the Senate is regaling all of us with a bill that will not only criminalize purveyors of hate speech but put them to death by hanging if convicted. The Hate Speech Prohibition Bill has unfortunately passed the first reading in the Senate before Nigerians rose against it. The controversial bill entitled, “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Establishment etc) Bill 2019” was sponsored by Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

It will be recalled that Senator Abdullahi (Niger North) sponsored a similar bill in the 8th Senate when he was the Chairman of the Senate Com- mittee on Media and Publicity. The bill then prescribed among others death by hanging for anyone found guilty of the offence.

Under the former bill, which did not offer a definition of hate speech, those the bill will criminalize include “A person who uses, publishes, presents, produces, plays, provides, distributes and/or directs the perfor- mance of any material written and/or visual, which is threatening, abusive or insulting or involves the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior, commits an offence, if such person intends thereby to stir up ethnic hatred, or having regard to all the circumstances, ethnic hatred is likely to be stirred up against any person or persons from such an ethnic group in Nigeria.”